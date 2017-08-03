Right lane on Mass Pike in Brimfield closed for road work

Anyone who is traveling westbound on the Mass Pike in Brimfield today may experience some delays.

The right lane is currently closed at the bridge that goes over Brookfield Road and will remain closed into the evening hours.

Drivers in the area are being asked to slow down and use caution before approaching the construction zone.

