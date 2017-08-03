911 calls released after car gets caught on wires in Suffield

We're hearing the 911 calls from a terrified mother as her car got tangled up in power lines with her kids inside.

It happened just over the border in Suffield, CT during storms that moved through on Wednesday.

Below is just an excerpt from the call:

Caller: "My vehicle is straight up and down on the road"

Dispatcher: "On the road or on the pole"

Caller: "My 2 kids are still in the vehicle, the pole fell it cracked in half, and my car is straight up it with electrical wires connected"

The caller was Lisa Beaulieu, a Feeding Hills kindergarten teacher. She was driving this car with her two kids when a pole came down and her car got stuck.

You can hear the fear in her voice, but first responders reminded Beaulieu to stay calm for her kids.

The dispatcher was Jeremy Schussler. Suffield Emergency Management Director Steven Hall said that Schussler "could not have done a better job handling this call" and his demeanor help keep the caller calm, "allowing for the free flow of information needed to ensure that the incident came to a safe and successful conclusion."

Fortunately, everyone was okay, but they were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

You can hear more of those 911 calls tonight on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

