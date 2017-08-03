Thursday marks Tom Brady's 40th birthday

Thursday marks a special birthday to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady is now 40 years old and is about to begin his 18th season in the National Football League.

After five Super Bowl victories, over 60,000 passing yards, 400-plus touchdowns, and all the endorsements you can think of, TB12 has not missed a step.

Today, Brady took the field in Foxborough for another day of trading camp and fans and the team were ready to make sure they honored him on his special day.

The Patriots had large letters on-hand for the acronym G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time)

Five goats - symbolizing the five Super Bowl wins - were also brought in for a petting zoo at Patriot Place. Each goat donned a Patriots jersey.

The throngs of fans lined up along the sideline to watch today's practice also broke out in a rendition of the "Happy Birthday" song.

Some reports indicate that Brady wants to play until he is 45 years old.

The future Hall of Famer will look to lead the defending Super Bowl champions to another ring this season when they kick off the new season on September 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

