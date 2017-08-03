W. Mass State Trooper loses battle with cancer

Massachusetts State Police are mourning the passing of one of their own who lost his battle with cancer.

Sergeant Michael Andrews lived in western Massachusetts while he was assigned to work in the State Police Detective Unit for Hampshire and Franklin County.

He worked to protect and serve the Commonwealth as a State Trooper for 17 years.

Those who knew him said he fought extremely hard during his battle with Adenocarcinoma and Liver cancer.

The men in blue said they will remember Sergeant Andrews as a “true gentlemen, a devoted family man, a dedicated Massachusetts State Trooper, and a constant source of happiness and laughter to all of his friends.”

The community displayed their loving support for Sergeant Andrews while he was ill through an extremely successful GoFundMe page.

Massachusetts State Police he will be dearly missed by his State Police family, and their prayers are with his wife and daughter during this difficult time.

