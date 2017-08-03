Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $323 million

You could win big bucks this week as the Mega Millions jackpot is at an estimated $323 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been hit since April 28 and it will be the highest amount since July 8, 2016.

Put your luck to the test by buying a ticket that costs $1 each and can be purchased for the August 4 drawing until 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

