West Springfield students performing 'random acts of kindness'

Students in West Springfield are making a difference one book at a time.

As part of their summer reading, students have a chance to 'build a better world' by performing a random act of kindness in town.

Take a walk inside the youth section at the West Springfield Public Library, you might notice a wall filled with kid's drawings, alongside some 'random acts of kindness'.

It's part of the theme this year in libraries statewide, 'building a better world' for all to enjoy.

"We're building a better world. Okay, so what makes the world a better place? All of these little things that anyone can do to make the world a better place," said Terri Mitus, youth services librarian.

Mitus and other staff members helped put the wall together. They started with a West Springfield skyline, then added the acts.

When students came in for their summer reading assignments, they were each allowed to pick one. They vary from using a recycling bin to giving your mom an extra hug.

They could even bring in a picture of what makes their world a better place.

"Maybe it's a favorite pet or maybe it's a place you go out for ice cream. So many of them, though, thought of the bigger community, which was really cool to us," Mitus explained

There are hundreds of random acts of kindness to choose from, giving kids of all ages a chance to make a difference in someone's life.

"When they do it without saying 'give grandma a hug' and just come up and run up, that's the best," said Cheryl Falletti.

Falletti brought granddaughter Cassandra into the library on Thursday, who just finished her summer reading. She told Western Mass News as a grandmother, it was nice to see 'visit a nursing' home on the wall.

"It gets lonely for the senior citizens in nursing homes and lots of families don't take the time to visit them. It just makes people feel good," Falletti added.

About 500 students have participated and it has even got the attention of the mayor.

"To see that incorporated into our brand new library, and into these kids every day summer lives, is a great combo," said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.

The town's summer reading program wraps up Friday and it won't be long before those school bells ring once again.

However, this year, students in West Springfield have kept up on their reading and learned the value of making a difference in this world.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.