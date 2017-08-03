South Hadley launches community medical ID program

South Hadley police have teamed up with a non-profit to create a new community program.

The town is working to better protect its community with a new program called LEAP.

This program is the first of its kind in the state where the police department is partnering with the Medicalert Foundation.

The non-profit uses medical Id's for emergency identification and medical information.

It's a 24-hour emergency response service that has a 98 percent success rate, and will now be made available to the community at no cost.

Chief of Police Steven Parentela told Western Mass News it was all possible thanks to one grant.

"The Medicalert Foundation received a grant from justice assistance for this program and what it does is offer free bracelet and a whole data base for the Medicalert system," he explained.



These bracelets will help residents with autism, alzheimer's, and dementia. The best part about the new LEAP program is that it will extend nationally.



"What they find is, someone [who] wanders outside of South Hadley, they'll able to call the 1-800 number on at that ID, and almost immediately be told who that person is and medicalert will contact their caregiver," Parentela noted.



Six in ten adults with alzheimer's and dementia will wander and half of all individuals with autism spectrum disorders will do the same.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.