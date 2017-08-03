Local police departments taking precautions with Explorer CO concerns

Police departments in western Massachusetts are taking precautions after officers in Auburn were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning.

It is the latest in a string of similar incidents across the country all with a common thread: each case involves a Ford Explorer, the same SUVs used by many local police departments.



Representatives from two local police departments told us that they are instituting immediate changes to make sure there are no carbon monoxide issues in their fleet.

One department even took some of their Ford SUVs off the road, temporarily, as a precaution.

Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, and now Auburn, MA report officers being exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning from Ford SUVs. Some caused the driver to pass out and crash. Many others, like Auburn, caused hospitalizations.

So far. Ford blames leaks made when modifying their SUVs for police equipment.



"You can see where they sealed it. This is the kind of things we're checking," said Shane Kosnicki.

Kosnicki is a West Springfield police and fire vehicle technician.



"We've got roughly 20 Explorers ranging from 2013 to 2017, which follows the Ford parameters for the issues with the exhaust," Kosnicki added.



No issues have been detected, but as a precaution, one by one, each of those 20 Ford Explorers are being checked.



"It came from the chief. A lot of officers started hearing stories, got concerned. We discussed it and we played it on the safe side and started checking them," Kosnicki explained.



The department even purchased a carbon monoxide detector, just in today, to inspect each Explorer for the deadly gas.



"It's colorless, it's odorless, it can kill you. It's not something to be played with," Kosnicki said.

The Chicopee Police Department is not taking any chances either.



"Keeping all of our officers safe is number one. We want to do whatever it takes to keep them safe," Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk added.



The department is not taking the SUVs off the road just yet.



"Our cars are not being inspected right now because quite honestly, we have no idea what the issue could be. We're waiting to hear back from Ford and as soon as we do, we'll take it from there," Wilk noted.

However, Wilk told Western Mass News that the department is working closely with Ford and today issued an immediate directive to any officer driving one of their 23 Ford SUVs.

"That when they use the air conditioning make sure they use the fresh air setting, not the recalculation setting. That's one of the things Ford has told us that could help out," Wilk said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is also investigating and Ford issued a statement saying "Safety is our top priority. A dedicated Ford team is working with police."

