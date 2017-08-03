Boy remains hospitalized after 'pool accident' at Springfield camp

A Springfield family is pulling for the full recovery of a young boy who was involved in a pool accident on his first day of camp.

The boy's mother calls him a fighter and city officials are sending prayers for the five year old.

There were frightening moments at Camp Star Angelina in Forest Park Wednesday as a five year old boy was found unresponsive in the pool area.

Police and fire officials treated the young camper at the scene. He was then rushed to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance.

The boy is still in the hospital and his family is asking for prayers.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement that he has spoke with the boy's mother and "she said she is overwhelmed by everyone in the city pulling for her son – she said he is a fighter – and that she was appreciate of the efforts put forth by our first responders."

The little boy's uncle told Western Mass News that the boy's mother is calling the incident a drowning and tells us it took place on his first day of camp.

The boy's current condition was not immediately known. Springfield city officials with the fire department, police department, and Department of Parks and Recreation told Western Mass News that there is no available update.

The boy's uncle told us only that it's been a busy day at the hospital and the entire family is praying.

Camp was in session earlier today and activities at the pool appeared to continue as usual.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.