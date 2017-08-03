South Hadley sex offender remains detained as he awaits rape trial

A sex offender from South Hadley facing rape charges appeared before a judge for a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.

A judge ruled Thursday that Michael Durgin, a registered level 3 sex offender, will remain in lock up as he awaits trial.

Prosecutors allege that a first date set up through the popular dating app Tinder led to a sexual assault.

Court documents obtained by Western Mass News said that they were texting for about a week, before agreeing to a dinner date at Durgin’s home.

Police report that the rape happened in his home.

Durgin contends that they had consensual sex. Prosecutors said after the assault, she started texting friends.

The defense attorney advised that since Durgin was already on a GPS monitoring bracelet, he should be under continued surveillance and a $2,000 bail.

The judge ruled Durgin be detained for four months..

