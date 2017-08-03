Westfield State valedictorian passes away unexpectedly

Westfield State University said Thursday that this year's valedictorian, Randi Lemenager, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 22.

A Peabody resident, originally born in Winchester, Lemenager was a graduate of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, where she was remembered for being active in the drama club and school band.

Lemenager graduated from Westfield State, where she majored in Special Education, in May as valedictorian and was currently working as a summer school teacher at the Brown School in Peabody for the Peabody Recreational Educational Center.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, August 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129) in Lynn.

Lemenager’s funeral will be held Monday, August 7 at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Ann’s Church in Peabody at 10 a.m.

Burial will be at a later date.

Westfield State noted that counseling services are available for students by calling (413) 572-5790. Faculty and staff can receive counseling services via the University's Employee Assistance Program at (800) 451-1834.

Gifts are being accepted in Randi’s honor. Checks may be made payable to the Westfield State University Foundation, in memory of Randi Lemenager, c/o Institutional Advancement, Horace Mann Center, 333 Western Avenue, PO Box 1630, Westfield, MA 01086.

The university said that information will come at later date on a Celebration of Life to take place during the Fall 2017 semester.

