Investigators still searching for answers in Holly Piirainen's death

The Hampden County District Attorney's office is asking for the public's help.

Holly Piirainen went missing back in 1993 and her family is still searching for answers.

Piirainen was just ten years old at the time of her disappearance and her remains were found months later.

However, investigators continue to search for who is responsible.

Saturday marks the 24th anniversary of the little girl's disappearance and family members will not rest until they get answers.

"A terrible tragedy for her family and the whole community," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Piirainen of Grafton went missing back on August 5, 1993. She was just ten years old at the time, but the quest for answers hasn't stopped.

"Is there anything you've seen, anything you've been told by somebody that doesn't strike you as quite right or might be important to police, please share it with us," Gulluni added.

Piirainen was vacationing with her family in Sturbridge when she'd gone to 'play with puppies' on South Shore Road.

Her father, Richard, reported her missing when she didn't return. He began searching for her immediately, finding her sneaker on South Shore Road in Sturbridge.

Piirainen's remains were found by hunters in a wooded area off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield, roughly nine miles from where she'd last been seen.

"Her parents are still obviously very much affected by this and coping with this tragedy," Gulluni explained.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office told Western Mass News that the Piirainen family wants answers.

"There's still a family there and other members of the family who fondly remember Holly who are not gonna rest until someone is brought to justice for her killing," Gulluni noted.

That's why the DA's office is asking you for help.

"We're pleading to the public for some help, whether they have seen something recently or saw something back at the time of Holly's disappearance and murder," Gulluni said

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police detective unit assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office at (413) 505-5993.

You can also utilize 'Text-a-Tip' by texting the word CRIMES (274637) and type the word SOLVE into the body of the message, followed by your tip.

