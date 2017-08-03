Local lawyer weighs in on texting suicide sentence

The young woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself through text messages, has learned her fate.

Michelle Carter was sentenced to serve 15-months of a two-and-a-half-year sentence for the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy.

Carter was granted a stay while her attorneys appeal the decision.

That means she doesn't have to go to prison until her appeal is heard, but Attorney John Stewart believes Carter’s appeal process may not go the way she or her attorneys would like.

Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for telling her then boyfriend to "get back in" his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide.

"The judge felt that 15 months of being incarcerated was what he felt to be a fair sentence."

Attorney John Stewart told Western Mass News that he believes the sentence fit the crime and said it can mirror the sentence for a drunk driving conviction.

"If she had killed someone with her car, this would be in the range of reasonable sentences. It isn't extraordinarily low, it isn't extraordinarily high,"

After the sentence was handed down, the judge granted Carter a stay, while her attorneys appeal the decision.

“She has the option to begin serving it immediately, but she can take the time to appeal it and see if the judge was right in his decision."

This case was closely watched, but it was the first of its kind in Massachusetts and the country where texting was involved in a murder, but Stewart said this was a bit different than other cases.

"If she had been next to his car, whispering or calling out things, but the fact is she was texting, but those same principles apply whether you're doing it remotely or in person, and that was the difference."

Stewart said that every appeal is different, but typically it's about 14 to 16 months, so we'll just have to wait and see how Michelle Carter's case plays out.

