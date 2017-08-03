I-391 South in Chicopee reopened following single-car crash

I-391 South in Chicopee has reopened following a single-car crash that sent the driver to the hospital Thursday night.

State Police told Western Mass News that the crash remains under investigation, but they determined the driver was probably speeding on the highway.

Luckily, the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed temporarily while crews picked up debris as the car had landed on its side.

