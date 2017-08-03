MA State PD divert traffic on I-391 South following car accident

State Police have responded to a motorvehicle crash on I-391 South tonight shortly before 10 pm.
The number of vehicles involved have not yet been disclosed, but there are confirmed injuries.
Traffic near the accident is now being diverted at Exit 3.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
