Warm and humid with the chance for a shower or storm this afternoon

Another warm and humid day is on tap to close out the week with the chance for a shower or storm this afternoon. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms comes on Saturday as a cold front pushes through the region. Behind that front drier air moves in for Sunday.

A weak upper level disturbance will come through southern New England early this morning with a shower or two possible for the morning drive. Then we should see some sunshine with an isolated shower or thunderstorm for the afternoon. Temps will return to the mid and upper 80s with humid conditions as dew points run in the 60s.

We stay breezy going into Friday evening, but rain-free and humid. A cold front will sweep into western Mass from the west midday Saturday with a period of showers and thunderstorms. We are under a marginal severe risk for Saturday, but specifics are still uncertain at this point. We turn less humid and cooler Saturday night behind the front and Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful day with sunshine and temps slightly below normal.

Low pressure will be moving in our direction Monday along a stalled front to our south. Clouds should increase Sunday night, then rain will arrive Monday and showers exit early Tuesday morning. Expect a cooler, damp start to next week!

