Police: 16-year-old bicyclist hit by drugged driver in West Springfield

A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital yesterday after they were hit by a man who was driving under the influence of narcotics, according to police.

West Springfield police told Western Mass News witnesses saw Thomas Farrell driving out of control around 1 p.m. near the McDonalds on Route 5.

They saw him swerve into the other side of the road and hit the teen who was riding their bike far away from traffic.

Those concerned witnesses stayed with the teenager while other bystanders alerted police and followed the suspect.

After the crash, Farrell continued onto the intersection of Westfield Street and Elm Street near CVS and was “dozing off” at the red light, according to witnesses.

Thankfully, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

West Springfield police arrested Thomas Farrell and charged him with OUI drugs and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

