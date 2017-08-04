Pittsfield man charged with striking, killing cyclist

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man charged with driving away after striking and killing a bicyclist has been released without bail.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that not guilty pleas to four charges including leaving the scene of a fatal accident were entered on behalf of 39-year-old Robert Smith at his arraignment Thursday.

Authorities say Smith was driving the vehicle that struck and killed cyclist Gerald P. Scott Jr. on Jan. 17 in Pittsfield.

The car was found the next day.

It took so long to file charges in part because Smith does not own the vehicle.

Smith's attorney says he is still reviewing the case and couldn't comment.

Smith is due back in court Monday when a judge will consider the state's request that Smith not drive while his case is pending.

