Police express frustration over trash near Deerfield River

"What a mess!" Deerfield Police are taking to social media to express their frustration about a continuing trash problem.

The department posted pictures Friday morning of two piles of trash that were found near the Deerfield River fishing access location on Thursday.

Deerfield Police wrote on Facebook that the state does not have the "time or money" to clean up the mess, which is on state property.

The trash has since been cleaned up by the town's Department of Public Works.

"People who are too lazy to pick up after themselves continue to make a big mess of our treasured natural resources," police noted in the post.

Deerfield Police have added an extra patrol to the area, but noted that the department "simply can't afford to station an officer at the Stillwater Bridge area."

Signs are on-order to remind people that the area is 'carry-in' and 'carry-out'.

Police ask that "if you see people making a mess" to call (413) 665-2606 or the non-emergency number to (413) 625-8200.

