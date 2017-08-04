School board votes to cancel daytime classes at Heritage Academy

With about a month left before students go back to school, the Heritage Academy Day School announced they won't have daytime classes this year.

This goes into effect for the upcoming school year, according to a press release sent to Western Mass News on Friday.

Low enrollment and financial challenges were just a couple of reasons why the school board came to their decision.

However, the Center for Jewish Learning and after school academic programs for students K-7 will go on.

Michelle Konigsburg, spokesperson for Heritage Academy said those programs will “serve as a vehicle to help strengthen ties to the local community as children and their families develop relationships, engage in meaningful learning experiences and form positive memories together.”

The board is planning on reopening daytime classes for the 2018-2019 academic year.

