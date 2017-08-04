Longmeadow police arrest wanted man following brief chase

Longmeadow police captured a man who was wanted for several active warrants and violent felonies Friday morning.

Sgt. Valads told Western Mass News an officer spotted 43-year-old Cesar Luis Delrio in a parking lot off of Moody Street shortly after 9 a.m.

When four officers approached him, he ran from them on Moody Street near Westover Road. After the brief chase he was placed into custody.

According to police, Delrio had seven active warrants for his arrest that included several violent felonies.

Delrio was booked and transported to Palmer District Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.