Woman starts push-up challenge to benefit local animal shelter

A Westfield woman has turned her passion for fitness into an animal lover's dream.

Dacia Lucas started a 'push-up challenge' in order to raise money for the city's animal shelter.

She told Western Mass News that she's been a fitness guru since her she went to gymnastics as a kid. Now, she's taking that passion and putting it towards raising money to help animals.

For every person who signs up can either donate, or for every push-up they accomplish will donate $1 to the Westfield Animal Shelter.



Erica Soares is a fitness instructor at Expert Fitness in Westfield. She told Western Mass News she met Dacia in a fitness class she teaches and joined in on the challenge.

"Dacia is full of motivation and energy, and lots of ideas, and I just say the word push-up, and now we are doing a 'push-up challenge'," she noted.

This isn't the first time they've helped the animal shelter either. This summer, Soares often traded free workouts for people who showed up with donations like dog food or toys for the shelter.

The shelter expressed their excitement for the challenge, and Soares hopes they can attract as many Westfield residents as they can.

For more information on how you can help and join in on the challenge, CLICK HERE.

