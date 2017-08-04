Victim's mother files wrongful death lawsuit in texting suicide case

It's a story that people across the Bay State and the nation are talking about.

The mother of Conrad Roy, the Fairhaven teen who committed suicide, has filed a $4.2 million lawsuit against her son's former girlfriend.

Michelle Carter was convicted of sending text messages to Roy, urging him to take his own life.

The story has people all over the country talking about Carter's sentence and about the impact technology had in this case.

Carter was sentenced yesterday to two and a half years in jail, with 15 months served and the rest suspended until 2022.

The decision has become somewhat controversial and the case could remain in court for years to come.

"My biggest concern is definitely the technology piece to it. There's this unrelatableness with all the technology that we have," said Lauralee Sampere-Gagnon, a clinical social worker.

Carter was tried as a juvenile. She faced up to 20 years behind bars. She was just months away from her 18th birthday when she sent text messages to her then-boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, urging him to take his own life.

His mother, Lynn Roy, has filed a multimillion dollar wrongful death lawsuit against Carter.

A lawyer representing Lynn Roy in the case told Western Mass News, "They would much rather have their son back. They're looking for a way to memorialize him so that he'll be remembered and possibly help others." He added, "they're a wonderful family and they've been very strong through this."

According to court documents, Carter told Roy how to kill himself, instructing him to put a gas generator inside a car and sit there.

"On July 13, 2014, while the generator was still running in the vehicle, Mr. Roy exited the vehicle because he was scared. Despite understand the dangerous conditions inside the vehicle, Ms. Carter ordered Mr. Roy to get back into the vehicle," court documents explained.

Lynn Roy claims that her son's death has caused more than $4.2 million in reasonably anticipated lost wages. Her son, the 19-year-old high school graduate, had recently gotten his captain's license.

You can CLICK HERE to read more of the court documents.

