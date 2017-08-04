Beloved Westfield State University valedictorian remembered

Westfield State University valedictorian Randi M. Lemenager passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 22.

Randi Lemenager, a beloved valedictorian from Westfield State University, is being remembered.

The recent graduate took her own life on Tuesday.

A model student with a host of opportunities ahead of her, Lemenager is mourned by many.

Hundreds turned to social media to express their condolences to her friends and family. Many also shared precious memories of her life.

Westfield State University released this statement Friday that read:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lemenager family following Randi's untimely passing. Randi's student leadership, commitment to service, and her unmistakably positive energy enriched our campus community. This loss and her unrealized future is felt by all at Westfield State University. In addition to being named the Class of 2017’s valedictorian, Randi was a head resident assistant, served as a long-standing peer mentor with the Inclusive Concurrent Enrollment Initiative (ICEI) program, and led campus-based associations and student-driven initiatives related to her Special Education major.”

Western Mass News talked to Lemenager’s mother. While the grief is still raw, she hopes that outreach and awareness can save future lives.

Heather White from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention works to spread awareness.

“In Massachusetts, suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people ages 15 to 24. Too often we miss the signs or dismiss the concerns we have because we just don’t think it’s a possibility,” said White.

A recent study shows that the suicide rate among teenage girls has surged to an all-time high.

There is always hope for those struggling with thoughts of suicide. For more information and help, visit https://afsp.org/.

