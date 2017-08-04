Easthampton may soon be welcoming recreational marijuana retail

Easthampton may soon be seeing green. Some are supporting the idea that the city could be a hub for the new recreational marijuana industry.

The legalization of recreational marijuana has many communities trying to figure out how they want to incorporate the new laws.

In Easthampton, the idea of welcoming marijuana retail, including Cannabis Cafe’s which are designed for on-site consumption. The subject was broached at a city planning meeting.

This comes as Governor Charlie Baker signs the new marijuana bill into law.

Following the meeting, many people in town were buzzing about the possibilities, offering a smorgasbord of opinions.

“If it’s a controlled substance like alcohol, I certainly think it would be welcome. As long as kids didn’t have access to it. God knows it’s far less harmful than alcohol. I don’t think emergency rooms are filled up with marijuana related incidents,” said Alex Paulsen, of Easthampton.

But not everyone agrees.

“You have a lot of small children, this is a family oriented neighborhood. And this is mostly schools and parents, and my opinion is I’m totally against it,” said Dwayne Hoague.

While the plans are still hazy, the debate on Marijuana’s role in our communities forges ahead.

