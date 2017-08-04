Springfield family asking for prayers following pool accident

A Springfield family is praying for the full recovery of a young boy who was involved in a pool accident on his first day of camp.

His mother calls the little boy a fighter.

Family members have told Western Mass News that the five-year-old is on life support.

The boy's uncle told us he's on life support and the next several hours are critical. He added that the little boy opened his eyes Friday and looked around, but remains heavily sedated.

Family and friends we have spoken to said that they're asking for prayers.

There were frightening moments at Camp Star Angelina in Forest Park on Wednesday, as a five year old camper was found unresponsive in the pool area.

Police and fire officials treated the boy at the scene, then he was rushed to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance.

The family told Western Mass News that the next 48 hours are critical and they are asking only for prayers.



Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that he continues to be in contact with the boy's mother, and added in a statement: "We continue a complete review and cooperation with all involved entities. Right now, most important to the family is everyone's continued thoughts and prayers."



The mayor's office also told us that counselors from Gandara Medical Health Center are available on-site.

A spokesperson told Western Mass News: "Yesterday, members of our clinical staff were on-site at Camp Star Angelina to help staff and campers discuss and process what happened at the pool this week. We are emotionally connected to the situation and have also reached out to the boy's family."



There is also a doctor available on-site.



The city's Department of Parks and Recreation run the camp. They referred us to the mayor's office for all questions about this case or the boy's condition.



The mayor's office declined to respond to questions regarding pool staff, training protocol, and safety equipment like life jackets and floaties.

The mayor's office also did not answer questions about the specifics of this case, such as where the boy was found or if his prior swimming abilities were known.

Camp remains in session with activities going on as usual.

We'll bring you more information about the boy's condition as it becomes available.

