Chicopee Police searching for bike theft suspect

Chicopee Police are looking to identify the bike theft suspect featured in the video above.
The female suspect took the bike on Polaski Ave. yesterday around 7:20pm.
She was seen heading towards Old Field Road.
If anyone recognizes her, they are asked to contact the Chicopee Detective Unit at (413)594-1730.
