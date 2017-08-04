Chicopee Police searching for bike theft suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee Police searching for bike theft suspect

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Chicopee Police are looking to identify the bike theft suspect featured in the video above.

The female suspect took the bike on Polaski Ave. yesterday around 7:20pm.

She was seen heading towards Old Field Road.

If anyone recognizes her, they are asked to contact the Chicopee Detective Unit at (413)594-1730.

