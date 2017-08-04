Pedestrian taken to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in Amherst

Amherst Police have responded to the intersection of East Hadley Road and South Pleasant Street for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.
The party has been transported to the hospital, however the severity of the injuries are unknown.
It is unknown if the intersection is closed.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
