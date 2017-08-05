Fire at business in East Longmeadow knocked down "quickly"

Firefighters and police were called to a business in East Longmeadow Saturday morning for a report of a fire.

This is at 143 Shaker Road, police say.

"It's called the Peoples Massage," East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Daniel Bruno confirmed with Western Mass News.

The fire was first reported at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday. Crews were still on scene nearly an hour later working.

Police tell us firefighters were able to knock down the flames "pretty quickly." Peoples Massage is in with other businesses, police noted.

As far as any injuries ...

"Doesn't appear there was anybody inside," Sgt. Bruno told us.

What caused the fire to start, and what kind of damage there was remains unknown at this time. Western Mass News does have a crew on scene though.

Stay with us on-air on ABC40 and online for all the latest details.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.