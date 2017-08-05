Showers and thunderstorms likely today. Some storms could be strong to severe

It's a mild and muggy start this morning and we are already seeing showers and down pours pushing through parts of the region. By late morning and early afternoon, a line of showers and thunderstorms will approach with our cold front and our severe threat will increase. Given the strength of the storm system coming in, it could produce a few storms with isolated damaging wind gusts, hail and even an isolated tornado.

Our severe threat for today is 'marginal' and isolated, but could be increased to ‘slight' with scattered severe storms possible. Today is a day to be weather aware, so be sure to monitor storms if you head out.

The most likely time frame for storms will be after 10am and before 4pm.

Behind a cold front, drier, cooler air builds in with high pressure tonight. By Sunday morning, temps will be back to the 50s with much lower humidity. We have a beautiful Sunday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. High clouds will build late in the day and our next storm system is on the way for Monday.

A trough over the Great Lakes will gather more energy early in the week, sending another storm system our way for Monday into Tuesday morning. Low pressure will move right over western Mass with a good deal of rain. Expect a cloudy, cool and soggy start to the work week. This storm exits early Tuesday and sunshine will return midweek along with high temps in the low 80s.