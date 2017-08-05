North Adams teenager missing since Thursday night

Take a close look at these photos. This is Nikita Tillman and she's 14-years-old. Police say she's been missing since late Thursday night.

"Nikita (has) blonde hair, blue eyes, approximately 5 foot 4, 120lbs..." explained the North Adams Police Department.

She was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday after returning home from a friend's house.

"Nikita left her home at some point throughout the night and was noticed missing around 7 a.m. by her parents," police explained before adding, "Attempts to locate Nikita have been unsuccessful..."

So they're reaching out to the public, asking for help in finding her.

If you've seen Nikita or know where she may be, please contact the North Adams Police Department at (413)-664-4944 ext 1.

