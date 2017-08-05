Northampton Record Fair draws collectors early

Well it’s returned this year to The Deuce...the Northampton Record Fair! And for you vinyl record fans, today could be the day to get that record you always wanted.

So what can you buy at the fair? Western Mass News stopped by this morning to find out!

Well, it’s not just those classic vinyl’s on sale, you can also find some vintage CD’s as well. But what would a record fair be without music in the background, there's DJ’s here and they'll be spinning tracks until 5 p.m.

At 9 a.m. the fair was just getting underway with a number of collectors showing up for early admission which goes from 9-11 a.m. After that the doors are open to all until 5 p.m. for free!

But if you do want a chance to snag the rare finds, which organizers say is now during early admission, it will cost you $5.

There’s local and regional dealers here from Maine to New York that have filled nearly 30 tables worth of vinyl records and CD’s like the Rolling Stones, Prince, The Beatles, Hendrix and more.

Organizers say to use the parking lots on both sides of the venue first and if those are full head over to Smith Street where there is a larger lot. The Deuce, also known as the World War II Club, is located at 50 Conz St. in Northampton.

