National Day of Youth event in Springfield will go on despite rainy weather

It's an event that's held every year to bring together the local community and share love, hope, and support to all families ... the National Day of Youth.

This year though rain poured down soaking up the grounds of Kenefick Park where it was scheduled to take place. So Western Mass News has learned that the event will now be held indoors.

"Facility is called CC&J and it's at 124 Sumner Street near Forest Park in Springfield," says pastor Javier Soto with the National Youth event.

The facility he says, is large enough to house all the activities they have planned including "delicious" food, live music, and more! Several scholarships will also be given away to students heading to college.

The National Day of Youth event starts at 2 p.m. today and goes until 8 p.m.

Again, due to the rain, the event has been moved indoors to the CC&J building on Sumner St.

To watch more about what's planned for today, click here for our 'Better Western Mass' segment highlighting the event!

