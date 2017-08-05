Saturday storms cause damage in Northampton

Western Mass News has received reports of damage following Saturday's thunderstorms.

The damage has been mostly reported in Northampton. The city seems to have been hit the hardest with several trees down and flooding.

Northampton was under a flood warning until 5 p.m.

Take a look at the damage and flooding reports below:

3:00pm - Northampton, MA: 17 Woodmont Road, tree down on wires. Follow up at 3:05pm tree and numerous limbs down with wires and road flooded on Woodmont Road.

3:01pm - Northampton, MA: I91 Northbound near Exit 19 large tree down in road. Follow up at 3:10pm large tree was down blocking right lane on I-91N at Mile Marker 25

3:02pm - Northampton, MA: Trees down on Woodlawn Ave.

3:02pm - Northampton, MA: Large pine tree down on Elm Street.

Flooding Reports

3:14pm - Northampton, MA: State street has 8-12" of flooding between Bedford Terrace and Summer Street

3:21pm - Northampton, MA: Manhole cover off on Old South street due to heavy rain with other manhole covers off in area.

3:27pm - Northampton, MA: Jackson street flooded vehicles unable to go down the road.

3:32pm - Northampton, MA: 2ft deep flooding on King Street near the Blue Bonnet Diner

3:34pm - Northampton, MA: Three manhole covers up at Elm Street near Childs Park

