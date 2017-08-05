Saturday storms cause damage in Northampton

Western Mass News has received reports of damage following Saturday's thunderstorms.
The damage has been mostly reported in Northampton. The city seems to have been hit the hardest with several trees down and flooding.
Northampton was under a flood warning until 5 p.m.
Take a look at the damage and flooding reports below:
Flooding Reports
If you have any pictures of storm damage or flooding, send them to shareit@westernmassnews.com or in our app.
