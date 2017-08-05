Road closed after tractor trailer knocks down poles in Ludlow

Ludlow police have closed Brook Street after a tractor trailer knocked down four utility poles.

Police told Western Mass News the area will be closed for 10 to 12 hours while Eversource comes to repair the poles.

They said the tractor trailer got caught on a low-hanging wire which pulled down the poles.

The accident caused power outages for residents in the area.

Police have been on scene at this accident since 6 p.m.

Luckily, the driver was not injured.

Western Mass News will update this story once more information becomes available.

