Clearing and cooler tonight. Sunshine returns to close out the weekend

Our threat for showers and thunderstorms will come to an end this evening as the cold front slides to the east of the region and our winds shift to the northwest.

Behind a cold front, drier, cooler air builds in with high pressure tonight. By Sunday morning, temps will be back to the 50s with much lower humidity. We have a beautiful Sunday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. High clouds will build late in the day and our next storm system is on the way for Monday.

A trough over the Great Lakes will gather more energy early in the week, sending another storm system our way for Monday into Tuesday morning. Low pressure will move right over western Mass with a good deal of rain. Expect a cloudy, cool and soggy start to the work week. This storm exits early Tuesday and sunshine will return midweek along with high temps in the low 80s.

It looks like our dry threat could last through much of the remainder of the week. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s with night time lows in the middle 50s.

