Boy makes steady recovery after near drowning at Springfield camp

A Springfield family’s prayers have been answered this weekend.

The five-year-old boy who was found unresponsive following a pool accident his first day of camp is making an astonishing recovery.

It was a terrifying situation on Wednesday when the boy nearly drowned at Camp Star Angelina in Springfield.

His family told Western Mass News the next 48 hours would be critical. On Friday he opened his eyes and remained heavily sedated.

But 24 hours later, he was awake and asked for mac and cheese.

The Springfield mayor’s office told Western Mass News:

Members of our clinical staff were on site at Camp STAR Angelina to help staff and campers discuss and process what happened at the pool this week. We are emotionally connected to the situation and have also reached out to the boy’s family.

The camp remains in session and there is a doctor available on site.

Further information on the accident was not provided.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update on the boy’s condition.

