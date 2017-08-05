Child fell from second story window in Chicopee

Chicopee police said a child fell from a second story window Friday night.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News this happened at a home on Bush Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

When paramedics and officers arrived the child was found responsive. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police filed a report of the incident and the Department of Children and Families is looking into the case.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.