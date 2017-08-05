Child fell from second story window in Chicopee - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Child fell from second story window in Chicopee

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Chicopee police said a child fell from a second story window Friday night.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News this happened at a home on Bush Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

When paramedics and officers arrived the child was found responsive. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police filed a report of the incident and the Department of Children and Families is looking into the case.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.