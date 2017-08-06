Body of missing swimmer in Bash Bish Falls recovered

The body of a man from New York has been removed from the Bash Bish Falls over a week later after he was first reported missing while swimming there.

Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless says 21-year-old, Aiden Campion-Pratt "Slipped off a rock at Bash Bish Falls..."

This was on July 28th at the Taconic State Park. Campion-Pratt was first reported missing that night. Emergency crews responded from both New York and Massachusetts until it was determined that his body was on the Massachusetts side of the falls.

It was not an easy search for his body because of the terrain.

"Sheer rock cliffs, slippery rocks, treacherous swift water and the lack of light in a remote area...," David Bartlett, Colombia County Sheriff told Western Mass News.

Capeless says they were able to recover Campion-Pratt's body on Saturday.

"(It) apparently became dislodged overnight by natural means from the crevice in which it had been trapped and was captured by netting placed in a pool below the crevice for just that eventuality," he explained.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Holyoke will be examining the body Sunday.

"We are grateful that Aiden will be returned to his family and that a measure of closure can be theirs. Our gratitude also goes out to the many investigators and rescue personnel who made this possible," Capelss noted.

