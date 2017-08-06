A sunny, breezy and seasonable day to close out the weekend

High pressure will build in and bring a nice day to close out the weekend. Our next storm system will approach the region tonight and will bring rain and cooler temperatures to kick off the new work week.

After a cool start this morning temperatures will run just a couple of degrees below normal this afternoon. It will be comfortable with dew points in the 50s but it will also be a bit breezy with westerly winds between 5-15 mph this afternoon. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will increase tonight with lows dropping back into the middle and upper 50s.

A trough over the Great Lakes will gather more energy early in the week, sending another storm system our way for Monday into Tuesday morning. Low pressure will move right over western Mass with a good deal of rain. Expect a cloudy, cool and soggy start to the work week. This storm exits early Tuesday and sunshine will return midweek along with high temps in the low 80s.

It looks like our dry threat could last through much of the remainder of the week. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s with night time lows in the middle 50s.

