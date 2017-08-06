High speed chase on Rt. 2 leads State Police to suspect, bicyclist hit

A driver is in custody this morning by State Police following a high speed chase on Rt. 2 after he allegedly hit a bicyclist and a cruiser.

State Police Trooper Michael Lucas at the Athol Barracks, told Western Mass News it all started Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m.

"He went by my trooper on the road at a 100+ and almost struck his cruiser," noted Lucas. This was in Gardner.

So the trooper went after the truck, chasing it into Templeton. At this point State Police say the driver was going the wrong way on Rt. 2.

"We don't chase the wrong way...so we had to go flip around," Lucas explained, ""We were following him parallel he was going east in the west and we were following him eastbound on the eastbound side."

At one point during the chase the truck took Exit 24. That's when the driver allegedly almost hit another vehicle and struck one of the cruisers "maliciously," State Police say.

From Rt. 2 the chase went onto Rt. 140 North, but with a high speed chase, State Police were concerned for the public's safety so they decided to stop following the truck.

"He was upwards of 80 mph on 140 and then (the) cruiser discontinued due to the speeds and the danger to the public," noted Lucas.

After backing off the chase, State Police were still focused on locating the suspect so they obtained an address from the truck's license plate and began heading to the residence.

But it was while they were enroute to the home in Ashburnham that they found the bicyclist. It was a man and he had been hit.

An ambulance crew was called to the scene while State Police stopped to assist the bicyclist. He was transported to a local hospital with what are described as "non-life threatening injuries."

After getting the bicyclist help, troopers continued to the address and found the truck there. That's when the suspect, a 20-year-old man, was taken into custody.

Lucas says he is being booked at the Athol Barracks and will "likely be taken to Franklin County."

The suspect's identity was not released. The trooper who was in the cruiser hit during the chase, is "okay," State Police told Western Mass News.

Further details regarding charges were not immediately available.

The chase, hit and run, and why the suspect was speeding remains under investigation by State Police.

