70-year-old pedestrian seriously hurt after getting hit in Springfield, driver arrested

A 70-year-old pedestrian was struck in a "hit and run" OUI accident Saturday night in Springfield leaving them with "serious" injuries.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told Western Mass News that this happened just before 9 p.m. on State and Oak Streets.

When police responded to the scene they found the victim who was then transported to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance.

"Condition of the pedestrian is serious with head trauma and abdominal trauma," Delaney explained.

The driver who allegedly took off from the scene, has been identified as Clinton Taylor, 47, from Springfield.

"The wanted vehicle was found and the driver was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and leaving scene of serious personal injury," noted Delaney.

Taylor will be held in lock-up over the weekend, police report.

The hit and run accident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.