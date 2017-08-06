Truck accident on I-91 Southbound in Northampton leaves traffic backup

Traffic on I-91 Southbound in Northampton is backed up near Exit 18 due to a truck that went off the road and got stuck in wiring.

State Police John Ruyffelaert says they were first called to the scene at 9:34 a.m.

No word why the driver left the road, but the man was not hurt, State Police say.

The accident is right around the 21.6 mile marker on I-91 in Northampton leaving traffic backed up until the Exit 18 area.

Police have closed down the left lane, so one lane of traffic is still getting by. No word though how long it will take police to clear the scene.

"Truck got into wires ...it's the wire guardrails so the cars don't shoot across the highway to the other side. Vehicle got stuck in that wiring which is why it's taking awhile right now to remove the truck," explained Ruyffelaert.

