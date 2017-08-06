Northampton Police: Man reportedly in only underwear arrested for stealing cruiser

A man reportedly wearing only underwear, allegedly stole a Northampton Police Cruiser Sunday morning while being chased by officers near Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

The Northampton Police Department reports they were called to the hospital on Locust Street at about 8:30 a.m.

This was for "a 25-year-old male who was reported to be running in the parking lot wearing only his underwear," noted Northampton Police.

Officers first saw the suspect running into a heavily wooded and swampy area behind the hospital. So they went after him.

"...the male emerged from the woods where he entered into a police cruiser which was parked on Hospital Rd.," Northampton Police said.

It didn't take the suspect long to drive away in the cruiser.

"The male was able to disable the cruisers transmission lock and and began to drive the cruiser," noted Northampton Police.

That's when a "low speed pursuit" of the suspect in the stolen cruiser began. Going through the Florence area of Northampton, police continued to follow the suspect.

The stolen cruiser then circled back to the entrance of Cooley Dickinson Hospital. This is where police say the pursuit ended and the suspect was taken into custody.

Northampton Police tell Western Mass News the man was brought into the hospital for "evaluation" and that he remains under arrest. At this time, they're not releasing his name or the charges he faces.

The incident remains under investigation by the Northampton Police Department.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.