West Springfield's 5th annual fine arts and crafts festival

The West Springfield Town Common was filled today with unique pieces of art work.



It was part of the 5th annual fine Arts and Crafts festival.

There were many different exhibits of fine craftsmanship that were judged and also up for sale.

Ludlow artist Michael Riley won first place in this year's festival.

Riley says he loves watching the reaction of people viewing his art work.

"I like to see when people see my work for the first time causer it's so unique, and its usually wow face then turns right into a smile," said Riley.

Of course the festival wouldn't have been complete without some live music and food for everyone that attended.

