Community came together to honor holyoke veteran for his service

A long time Holyoke resident was recognized for his service to our country.



The community honored James Tierney by dedicating an observation scope in his honor.

The event took place at the base of the large flag at Holyoke soldiers home.

Tierney was a master Sergeant in the air national guard 104th fighter wing where he spent 40 years of his career.

Western Mass News spoke with his son, Christopher Tierney, who shared a little insight on his father.

"A very vibrant individual who really enjoyed connecting with people all over the place, especially in the military which is why we were able to make this dedication today, " said Tierney.

Tierney was also part of the St. Patrick's day parade committee and dedicated much of his time helping other veteran's.

