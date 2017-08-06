Another cool night tonight. A damp start to the week

Clouds will begin to increase this evening as the ridge of high pressure that brought us a nice day today moves out to sea. Our next storm system will approach the region tonight and will bring rain and cooler temperatures to kick off the new work week.

Winds will begin to diminish after sunset and clouds will be on the increase. If you do have plans this evening or tonight you will be fine as we will remain dry. Lows tonight will drop back into the middle and upper 50s.

A trough over the Great Lakes will gather more energy early in the week, sending another storm system our way for Monday into Tuesday morning. Low pressure will move right over western Mass with a good deal of rain. Expect a cloudy, cool and soggy start to the work week. This storm exits early Tuesday and sunshine will return midweek along with high temps in the low 80s.

It looks like our dry threat could last through much of the remainder of the week. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s with night time lows in the middle 50s.

