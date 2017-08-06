Plenty of sunshine the next couple of days

We have another very nice evening ahead here in western Mass. Temperatures will fall through the 70s this evening and dip back into the middle 50s overnight under mostly clear skies. Some patchy river valley fog may develop closer to dawn.

High pressure will be moving to our east Thursday, bringing in more of a southerly wind flow and therefore a bit more humidity. Dew points should hover in the low 60s which isn’t too bad-typical August weather. Our high temps return to the middle 80s with sunshine and some patchy afternoon clouds. A spot shower could pop up during the afternoon, but just about everyone will see another dry day.

We end the week warm and a bit humid with a slight chance for a spot shower late in the day. A warm front looks to approach from the southwest Friday night through Saturday morning, which would bring in more clouds and a threat for showers-not good for viewing the Perseid meteor shower. We will see partly sunny skies along with a few showers or a thunderstorm Saturday ahead of a cold front.

We will be eyeing a system in the tropics that will make its way toward the SE coast by Sunday. This system should move north-northeast, but stay well offshore. Some rough seas could be possible for the Cape. On Monday, low pressure looks to move along a stalled front to our south. This low could be close enough to bring clouds and a chance for light rain, but the heaviest should miss us. High pressure will build in Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping us dry and seasonable.

