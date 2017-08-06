Quiet, seasonable weather is back for a few days

Skies continue to gradually clear out this evening and we have a clear, cooler night ahead-perfect to keep the windows open! Light to calm wind overnight and dry air building in will allow temps to fall into the lower 50s for most with a few spotty upper 40s possible!

Wednesday is looking like a beautiful August day with some valley fog and cool temps to start, then abundant sunshine. We warm quickly and by the afternoon, our temps return to seasonable with many hitting lower to mid-80s with a southwesterly breeze.

We will see another cool, crisp night Wednesday and a warm, sunny day will follow for Thursday.

Our weather will slowly turn more humid and unsettled by the end of the week and weekend. The Great Lakes trough will gather more energy-which means we will have more rounds of wet weather to deal with along with seasonable temperatures. Friday is looking mostly dry right now, but a lingering front to our north may bring an isolated shower or storm late in the day.

More clouds are expected this weekend as well as much higher humidity. Our temps will linger close to 80 with some sunshine, but also scattered to spotty showers and storms. Neither day will be a washout, but wet weather chances will be there for a portion of the day. A cold front should finally push through New England Monday, which could bring more rounds of rain. The front will kick out the humidity and nicer weather will follow for Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.