Showers exit early Tuesday and nicer weather returns

We’ve seen a cloudy, damp and mild day here in western Mass with high temps this afternoon only reaching the upper 60s to around 70 in the Springfield area.

Not much will change for tonight with showers continuing and skies remaining cloudy. Our rain looks mainly light through the overnight hours, but the Cape will likely see some heavier downpours as low pressure passes south of Nantucket. Rain amounts may end up well over an inch on the Cape but here in western Mass, we may only end up with a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch.

Tuesday is looking mainly dry as any lingering showers exit close to sunrise. We will see a lot of lingering clouds however and temps will again stay below normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will begin to break up in the afternoon and will clear out completely by Tuesday night, allowing low temps to fall into the 50s.

High pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic, bringing us sunshine and seasonably warm temps for Wednesday and Thursday. Our humidity won’t be too rough either, so some very nice summer weather is on the way later this week. By the end of the week we begin turning more unsettled as a stalled front to our north drifts southward. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible over the weekend as low pressure over the Great Lakes brings a warm and cold front through.

